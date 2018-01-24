Italy is celebrating the 70th anniversary of its Constitution with a 2018 circulating commemorative €2 coin.

The coin’s obverse shows the moment when Enrico De Nicola, provisional head of state, signed the act of promulgation of the Constitution of the Italian Republic on Dec. 27, 1947; on his right is the Head of Government Alcide De Gasperi, on the left, Umberto Terracini, president of the Italian Constituent Assembly.

Though signed in 1947, the Constitution did not go into force until 1948.

Above the depiction of the moment of signature is the inscription COSTITUZIONE and the monogram of the Italian Republic, RI; in exergue are the inscription CON SICURA COSCIENZA, the R Mint mark of the Mint of Rome, and the dates 1948 • 2018, respectively the year of the coming into force of the Italian Constitution and the year of the issue of the coin.

The coin has a mintage limit of 4 million pieces.

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag. The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.