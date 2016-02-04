Italy commemorates Donatello on €2 coin

Coin images courtesy of the Official Journal of the European Union.

A view of the bust portion of Renaissance artist Donatello’s famous David statue appears on a circulating commemorative €2 coin scheduled for release this year.

Italy is marking the 550th anniversary of the death of sculptor Donatello with a circulating commemorative €2 coin in 2016.

Italian early Renaissance sculptor Donatello created two statues of the biblical hero David, an early work in marble of a clothed figure (1408 to 1409), and a far more famous bronze figure that is nude between its helmet and boots, that dates to the 1430s or later. Both are now in the Museo Nazionale del Bargello in Florence.

The head of the latter statue was selected for the obverse coin design.

In addition, the design includes the logo of the Italian Republic RI; the dual dates of 1466 and 2016, the C.M. initials of designer Claudia Momoni; below which the artist's name, DONATELLO, appears.

A total of 1.5 million coins are due for release in March.

The reverse carries the common European map design.

The 12 stars of the European flag appear on both sides of the ringed-bimetallic €2 coin.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations have issued the maximum number of designs.

Joint euro programs like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of flag of the European Union do not count toward this limit.