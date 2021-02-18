Italian circulating commemorative thanks health workers

Italy honors healthcare professionals with one of its two circulating commemorative €2 coins for 2021.

Italy is the latest country to celebrate healthcare workers on coinage amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, releasing a circulating commemorative €2 coin honoring healthcare professionals.

The obverse design depicts in the center, masked, a man and a woman in lab coats, one with a stethoscope and the other with a patient’s file, representing doctors and nurses working in the fight against COVID-19.

Above is the word GRAZIE, followed, on the right, by a heart symbol; on the left is a reproduction of the medical cross. Centered between the personnel is the RI acronym of the Italian Republic. In the right field, an R identifies the Mint of Rome; at the lower left border are the C.M. initials of designer Claudia Momoni. In the exergue is the year of issue, 2021.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag.

The common map-and-denomination image appears on the reverse.

In total, 3 million coins were released in January 2021.

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring. The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each nation may issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though not all nations issue the maximum number of designs.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter