Israel releases UNESCO coins

Israel honors Tel Megiddo (Armageddon) with its fourth issue from a series highlighting the nation’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites, which includes the Proof .917 fine gold 10-new-Israeli-sheqel coin seen here.

Tel Megiddo, an important archeological site in Israel, is the subject of the fourth and newest release in the Bank of Israel’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites series.

Three coins were released Aug. 29, Bank of Israel officials announced Sept. 13. The coins share designs, with the denomination differing. The coins are a Prooflike .925 fine silver 1-new-Israeli-sheqel piece, a Proof .925 fine silver 2-NIS coin and a Proof .917 fine gold 10-NIS coin.

The archeological site is a tel, or mound. Some 20 different cities existed in a period of more than 4,000 years. Excavations have revealed numerous objects, including an eighth century B.C. seal with a roaring lion that appears on the new coins’ obverse.

The reverse shows a tunnel from the city’s water system and a jug, recalling a huge Canaanite treasure trove found at the tel in 2010.

Osnat Eshel designed the coins.

The 1-NIS coin (14.4 grams, 30 millimeters diameter) has a mintage limit of 1,800 pieces. The 2-NIS coin (28.8 grams, 38.7 millimeters) is limited to 2,800 coins. The gold coin (16.96 grams, 30 millimeters) is limited to a mintage of 555 pieces.

At press time, the 1-NIS coin is $96, and the 2-NIS coin costs $148. A set of both silver coins is $236. The gold coin costs $1,775, and all three coins are available for $1,997. Pricing may vary.

Telephone the Israel Coins and Medal Corp. at 888-421-1866 or visit www.israelmint.com. ¦