Israel plans a new circulating 5-shekel coin

Israel will soon issue a new circulating commemorative 5-new-Israeli-shekel coin to celebrate the sacrifice of healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coin is “dedicated in gratitude to the medical personnel in Israel for their contribution and struggle for the lives and health of Israel’s citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to an announcement from the Bank of Israel.

Similar coins have been issued in various countries, including Italy, France, and Egypt.

Designing a commemorative

A design competition among 15 graphic designers in Israel was used to choose the obverse design of the coin. The Public Committee for the Planning of Banknotes, Coins and Commemorative Coins, chaired by retired Supreme Court Justice Jacob Turkel, chose three finalists, and Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron selected the winning design, by artist Eitan Alon.

It appears to show a masked doctor, with stethoscope dangling into the scene, holding a patient’s hands.

The copper-nickel coin has the same reverse design as the standard circulating coin, dominated by the denomination numeral 5, and featuring the country name. In addition, the denomination and date are each listed in Hebrew, Arabic and English.

The Bank of Israel plans to issue “several million” of the coins to the public through banks and Israel Post by the end of 2021.

The new commemorative coin weighs 8.2 grams and measures 24 millimeters in diameter. Its face value is equivalent to $1.55 U.S. as of Aug. 11 exchange rates.

Prime minister weighs in

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said, in a press release, “The special coin expresses the gratitude of the citizens of Israel to the medical personnel in Israel. They are at the frontlines of the battle against the coronavirus and have been doing holy work since the beginning of the crisis. From the doctors and nurses, through the staff at the health clinics, to the employees of the Ministry of Health — they have all worked together around the clock to protect the health of Israel’s citizens. ... On behalf of Israel’s government and citizens, I would like to express our appreciation and gratitude to the medical teams. We will continue to battle the coronavirus and with G-d’s help, together we will prevail.”

