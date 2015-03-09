Coins from Alexander the Great era found in Israel cave
- Published: Mar 9, 2015, 7 AM
2,300-year-old treasure from the era of Alexander the Great has been found in a cave: http://t.co/7kXDRfKUZh pic.twitter.com/Sx4zbY2GDZ— CNN (@CNN) March 9, 2015
First it was a diving club, now it's a spelunking club.
Members of the Israeli Caving Club discovered a trove of 2,000-year-old treasures, including a pair of silver coins, in a cave in northern Israel recently, according to CNN.
The coins date to the time of Alexander the Great, who ruled the region beginning in the late 4th century B.C.
Jerusalem Post reports that bronze coins were also part of the find made by three spelunkers. Jewelry including rings, bracelets and earrings were also found in the cave.
After the men told the Israel Antiquities Authority about their find, a return expedition turned up further artifacts. "After analyzing the findings in IAA’s laboratory, archeologists determined that some of the artifacts date back to the Chalcolithic period 6,000 years ago, Early Bronze Age 5,000 years ago, Biblical period 3,000 years ago, and the Hellenistic period, approximately 2,300 years ago," the Jerusalem Post report reads.
It is the second time in the last few weeks that a notable find reported to the IAA has made headlines.
Members of a diving club came across what turned out to be a hoard of nearly 2,000 gold coins from the 11th century Fatimid period in an ancient harbor at Israel's Caesarea National Park.
That was the largest gold hoard discovery ever reported in Israel.
More from CoinWorld.com:
Gold Glitters at Heritage Auctions’ Platinum Night sale at Central States convention
1916-D ‘Mercury’ dime brings $94,000: Key graded MS-66 full bands leads Heritage’s PNG show auction
Top quality 1877 Indian Head cent earns highest price at Winthrop Collection auction
Mark Twain commemorative coin designs, Part 3: Silver obverses
Bank of England now issuing notes with signature of second woman chief cashier.
Budget cuts at U.S. Mint hit collectors as no 1982 or 1983 Uncirculated sets produced
New 100-baht note now circulating in Thailand has added security features
Reader finds proof 2014 Latvian Baltic Way coin missing colors of Lithuania flag
Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.
Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction