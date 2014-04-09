Israel begins silver medal series for 10 Commandments

All images courtesy of the Israel Coins and Medals Corp.

Israel has begun a series of silver medals celebrating the Ten Commandments as listed in the Bible. The first two medals have been released and have a design appropriate to the first two commandments, left and right, while sharing a common reverse, center.

The 1-ounce .999 fine silver medals are being offered in a subscription series, so collectors are guaranteed matching serial numbers.

The medals are being released one per month for 10 months, and purchase of the first medal includes a wooden presentation case.

Ruben Nutels designed the medals, which show scenes related to the appropriate commandment on the obverse, with the Tablets of the Law and the Holy Land Mint logo on the reverse (the Holy Land Mint is a name the Israel Coins and Medals Corp. uses in branding).

The first two medals are now available — the price of each medal is guaranteed to be fixed at $72 per medal, with delivery of the first medal only including a $19.95 shipping fee.

The medals, which measure 38.7 millimeters, are limited to a mintage of 1,000 pieces each.

The silver set follows the release of 25th-ounce .9999 fine gold versions about one year ago, and .9995 platinum versions released last October, the latter of which sold out all 180 sets, according to the ICMC.

The subscription may be canceled at any time, according to the ICMC.

For more information, or to order, visit the ICMC website www.israelmint.com.