Isle of Man marks Christmas

A new coin struck by the Pobjoy Mint continues a series that began in 1980. The standard copper-nickel version, seen here, shares a design with several other options in the program.

Wreaths and stockings are quintessential elements of the Christmas holiday season.

Both artifacts appear on the Isle of Man’s 2013 Christmas 50-penny coin, which is available in a multitude of options.

The Pobjoy Mint’s program of 50-penny coins with special reverse designs honoring the Christmas season dates to 1980.

In the reverse design for this year’s installment, a wreath with pine cones and poinsettia leaves, is joined by a Christmas stocking filled with candy canes, lollipops, a present and a gingerbread man.

The coin is offered in an Uncirculated copper-nickel version and a Proof .925 fine silver option, both available with color or plain. The color highlights the red-and-white stocking and its contents, along with the green wreath.

In addition, the Pobjoy Mint offers a .9167 fine gold version of the coin, without color.

The copper-nickel coins are presented inside a Christmas greeting card, which this year shows a roaring log fire below a decorated mantelpiece. The plain silver coin is available in the card or a presentation box, with the colorful version only in a card. The gold coin is offered in the standard presentation packaging only.

The obverse of all the coins bears the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II by Ian Rank-Broadley.

All of the seven-sided coins weigh 8 grams and measure 27.3 millimeters in diameter (measured to their farthest points).

The copper-nickel coin, all versions taken together, has a total mintage limit of 30,000 pieces. The silver coin, in all its versions, is limited to mintage of 5,000 coins. The mintage limit for the gold coin is 250 pieces.

The plain copper-nickel coin is priced at $21.95, with the colorful version available for $23.95.

Plain silver versions, regardless of packaging, cost $89, with the color version priced at $99.

The gold coin is priced at $999.

Bulk buyers of the cards are eligible for special pricing.

