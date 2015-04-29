Isle of Man marks Battle of Britain’s 75th anniversary on coins

A colorized reverse with yellow symbolizing the searchlights employed during the air raid is available on either copper-nickel or Proof silver crown coins.

The Pobjoy Mint marks the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain with commemorative coins from the Isle of Man.

To mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, Pobjoy Mint has issued four new coins on behalf of the Isle of Man government.

The Battle of Britain is the name given to the World War II air campaign instigated by the German Air Force (Luftwaffe) against the United Kingdom during 1940. The Battle of Britain was the first major campaign to be fought entirely by air forces and was also the largest and most sustained aerial bombing campaign.

The German objective was to gain air superiority over the Royal Air Force. The failure of Germany to achieve its objectives of destroying Britain’s air defences, or forcing Britain to negotiate an armistice or even to surrender, is considered its first major defeat and was a crucial turning point in the war.

The name is derived from a speech by Winston Churchill more than three weeks prior to the start of the battle.

The reverse features a British Spitfire flying over the White Cliffs of Dover with a German Messerschmitt on its tail.

The obverse of the coin carries an effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, Lord of Mann, by Ian Rank-Broadley.

An Uncirculated copper-nickel crown and a Proof .925 [sterling] silver crown feature the design, and colorized versions of each (with the searchlight beams in yellow) are also available.

All the coins weigh 28.28 grams and measure 38.6 millimeters in diameter.

The Uncirculated versions have unlimited mintage, and the Proof versions are limited to 10,000 mintage each.

The copper-nickel version is $16.95, with the colorful copper-nickel coin available for $23.95.

The silver coin is $89, and the colorful version of the silver coin costs $99.

To view this and other coins in the range, visit the Pobjoy Mint’s website.

