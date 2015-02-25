Ireland to honor poet William Butler Yeats with silver coin

Ireland has previously honored poet William Butler Yeats on the face of the £20 bank note issued from 1976 to 1993.

Nobel Prize-winning poet William Butler Yeats will be the subject of a 2015 Proof silver €15 coin. He is seen here in Alice Boughton’s 1903 photograph.

The Central Bank of Ireland plans to honor the 150th birth anniversary of Nobel Prize-winning poet William Butler Yeats.

The bank announced its plans, to issue a Proof .925 fine silver €15 coin for Yeats, during the Jan. 30 media forum at the World Money Fair in Berlin.



Yeats was an Irish poet and one of the foremost figures of 20th-century literature. In 1923 Yeats became the first Irishman to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature.

The coin will be issued in May or June as part of yearlong celebrations across Ireland and the world.

The design has not been released, but the Central Bank has confirmed that Mary Gregoriy designed the coin.

The silver €15 coin will weigh 28.28 grams, measure 38.6 millimeters in diameter and have a mintage limit of 8,000 pieces.

The coin won’t be the first numismatic honor for Yeats. The poet was featured on Ireland’s £20 bank note issued from 1976 to 1993.

