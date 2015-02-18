Ireland celebrates physicist on 2015 €15 commemorative coin

Image courtesy of the Central Bank of Ireland.

Ireland's first commemorative coin of 2015 marks the achievements of Nobel Prize winner Ernest Walton.

Nobel laureate Ernest Walton and his groundbreaking achievements in the field of physics are the focus of Ireland's first commemorative coin of 2015.

The Proof .925 fine silver €15 coin, designed by Rory Breslin, is the second in Ireland's Science and Invention series.

The reverse shows an artist’s impression and explanation of Einstein’s famous mass, speed and energy equation, E=mc2.

The obverse bears the traditional Irish harp design.

The coin weighs 28.28 grams, measures 38.61 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 6,000 pieces.

The coin was officially issued at a price of €44.

A U.S. distributor offers the Irish coin at a fixed price of $67.50 in U.S. funds.

To order, visit the Coin & Currency Institute website.

