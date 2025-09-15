Inventor honored on silver and gold Croatian coins

Croatian engineer Slavoljub Penkala either invented or perfected a number of devices that have had an impact on society. In cooperation with the Croatian Mint, the Croatian National Bank is devoting the third issue of the Croatian Innovators series to the man behind some sophisticated writing instruments like the mechanical pencil and early ballpoint pen.

Penkala is also credited with designing Croatia’s first aeroplane and developed automatic brakes for mountain railways and railway carriages. He perfected the gramophone needle and the material used for making records. He invented a dynamometer, a manometer and a pressure gauge. He devised new formulas for detergents, insecticides and medicines. He even patented an airbag hovercraft long before anyone was able to build one. He held more than 80 patents in 35 countries.

The coin is designed by Italian artist Ilaria Longo. The obverse shows a front-facing bust of Penkala, the contours of which are reminiscent of a sheet of paper. In the background is a lined notepad featuring the Croatian flag, on it the name of the inventor in cursive script along with the year. The reverse features Penkala’s solid-ink fountain pen as well as two sheets of paper bearing writing. The fountain pen’s nib is highlighted by a magnifying glass, in the background the Croatian checkerboard pattern. Below is REPUBLIKA HRVATSKA. Above is the denomination 4 / EURO and 100 / EURO respectively.

Mintage of the silver €4 coin is limited to 1,000 pieces. Only 100 of the gold €100 coins will be minted.

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