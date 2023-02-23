International specialists to meet in Santo Domingo

Andrés Cortázar, academic committee president for Santo Domingo MMXXIII, was president of the organizing committee for Cartagena MMXXI, where he welcomed Cartagena event attendees in 2021.

A gathering of researchers and experts in Latin American coinage is scheduled for Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, this summer.

The 4th International Convention of Historians and Numismatists — Santo Domingo MMXXIII — is scheduled to be held from June 28 through July 2.

The biennial International Convention of Historians and Numismatists, launched with Potosi 2016 — the 1st International Convention of Historians and Numismatists — followed by Arequipa 2018, and Cartagena MMXXI (2021), is widely recognized as the most representative and prestigious numismatic event in Latin America.

The events bring together the most important researchers, collectors, associations, and numismatic companies from more than 20 countries on three continents.

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The gatherings are generally held in host cities that were once headquarters for historic minting houses.

Events feature presentation of previously unpublished research, lectures by prominent researchers, book releases, commercial tables for sellers and collectors, cultural excursions, and both formal and informal social events.

Organizers are also conducting a design contest for a commemorative medal to be issued in conjunction with the gathering.

For more information search for the Santo Domingo 2023 Facebook page or visit www.santodomingo2023.com.

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