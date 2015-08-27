International Association of Professional Numismatists gathers

Mid-August press release from the International Association of Professional Numismatists:

The International Association of Professional Numismatists held its annual congress from May 28 to June 1, 2015, in New Orleans, La.

Out of the 102 companies in the association, 42 were present, with a further 30 sending proxy votes, altogether representing 20 different countries.

Every year since the first IAPN congress in 1951, these important numismatic companies have gathered in a different world city for their annual congress. This non-profit association was formed after World War II with the aim of developing numismatic trade based on best practice, encouraging numismatic research and fostering long-standing relations within the numismatic industry.

The city of New Orleans, a French territory until its sale by First Consul Bonaparte to the United States of America in 1803, also has a numismatic history, as a federal mint struck coins there (with the letter O as a symbol ) from 1838 to 1909.

Numismatic trade in New Orleans started quite early on, with the first coin shop in the U.S., a shop which still exists today. Some members of the Cohen family, descendants of the founders, attended the Congress’ opening ceremony, hosted by Mike Dunigan, from Fort Worth, Texas.

The Executive Committee was elected and this is the list of the Executive Members :

President - KIRSCH, Arne (Sincona AG, Switzerland); General Secretary and Executive Director - VAN DER SCHUEREN, Jean-Luc (Jean-Luc Van der Schueren, Belgium); BARRE, Anne-Claire (Maison Platt, France); BYFIELD, Graham (Baldwin, UK); LANG, Joe (Steve Album, U.S.); MUELLER, Eike (F.R. Künker, Germany); PAOLETTI, Mathias (Bernardi, Italy); PASTRONE, Federico (Editions Gadoury, Monaco); PONTERIO, Kent (Mexican Coins Co., U.S.); SCHMIDT, Shanna (H.J. Berk, U.S.); and VICO, Jesús Jr. (Jesús Vico, Spain).

The role of the Executive Committee is very important: it generally gathers three times a year on the occasion of the most important international coin fairs (London, New York, Munich, Zurich, etc.). It guides the actions of the Association through the work of the different committees, monitors the association's finances and prepares the Annual General Meeting that usually takes place in May or June.

Many subjects were discussed at the congress and debated by the association’s members in the working sessions: the international trade of coins in particular with regard to the evolution of current legislation about the free circulation of cultural goods, the ever-present problem of forgery (imitation), and many others.

A new member was elected unanimously: Vitoon EURTIVONG (Eur-Seree Collecting Co. Ltd., Bangkok, Thailand).

The traditional Literary Prize (awarded since 1982 ) went to Silvana and Carlo Crippa for Coins of Milan (Volume 4) by Crippa Numismatics SAS in Milan.

At the gala evening, IAPN members collectively donated $2,845.35 to the Feeding America association of the Archdiocese of New Orleans, which operates food banks.

The next congress will take place in Amsterdam, Netherlands, from May 5 to 8, 2016.

For more information about the IAPN, the list of members and the calendar of auctions organized, visit the organization’s website.