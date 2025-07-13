Interest could increase for Hudson's Bay tokens

According to the eBay seller of this Hudson’s Bay Company 25-cent trade-token for Yorkton, Saskatchewan, the Hudson’s Bay Company opened a small store in Yorkton in 1898 to better serve settlers in the area.

Hudson Bay Department Stores — successors to the fur-trading enterprise of the 17th century that played a pivotal role in the formation of Canada as a nation — have folded.

Collectors may see increased hobby market interest in the exonumia, medals and tokens privately issued on behalf of the Hudson’s Bay Company to conduct business in the territories in which the fur trade was exercised. Several examples are currently found available on eBay and in other sales venues.

According to retail-insider.com, the Hudson’s Bay Company ended its centuries-long run as a department store chain in Canada on June 1, when it closed its doors for the final time.

As published in the July issue of the Alaskan Token and Polar Numismatist newsletter, retail-insider.com said that on March 7, Hudson’s Bay filed for creditor protection under Canada’s Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA).

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“At the time of filing, Hudson’s Bay was operating 80 Hudson’s Bay stores, three Saks Fifth Avenue stores, and 13 Saks OFF 5TH locations in Canada.

“For many Canadians, Hudson’s Bay was far more than a department store. Its history is deeply intertwined with the very creation of the country. Chartered in 1670 by King Charles II of England, the Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) began as a fur trading enterprise. Its royal charter granted it exclusive trading rights over Rupert’s Land, which covered approximately 40 percent of present-day Canada.

“The company’s early trading posts, including York Factory, Fort Garry, and Fort Edmonton, were instrumental not only in commerce, but in the westward expansion of European settlers.

“As the fur trade declined in the 19th century, HBC transformed into a major landholder, selling large portions of Rupert’s Land to the Canadian government in 1869. This transaction played a pivotal role in Canadian Confederation and western expansion. Over time, many of its trading posts evolved into general merchandise stores, setting the stage for its eventual transition into full-scale department store retailing. By the 20th century, Hudson’s Bay had grown into Canada’s dominant department store operator, opening flagship stores across major cities. The chain became synonymous with Canadian family life, from back-to-school shopping and holiday gift-giving to bridal registries and household purchases. Its own private-label products, most notably the multistripe Hudson’s Bay point blanket, became recognized worldwide as Canadian icons.

“Liquidation sales began on March 24 [2025], with full closures scheduled through mid-June...Canadian Tire Corporation purchased the Hudson’s Bay intellectual property, including its branding and trademarks, for $30 million CAD [Canadian dollars]. Meanwhile Ruby Liu’s acquisition of 28 suburban store leases salvaged part of the real estate portfolio, but excluded the flagship downtown locations that had long defined Hudson’s Bay’s public image.”

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