Indians coins, special sets lead Baldwin's auction 71

A restrike of the 1835 gold 2-mohur coin from British India, realizing £10,620 (about $16,599 U.S.), was one of the single-item highlights of Baldwin’s auction No. 71 on Sept. 29.

A wide offering of Indian coinage, as well as coins of the ancient and Islamic worlds, realized £653,389 ($1,021,250 in U.S. funds), including the 18 percent buyer’s fee, during Baldwin’s Sept. 29 auction, the firm’s 71st.

A collection of Indian coinage dominated Baldwin’s auction No. 71, the second of three official Coinex auctions.

The Yashoda Singh Collection of Indian Coins was built over the course of 25 years by a collector with a true passion for the history of the coinage of India, according to Baldwin’s.

Leading the collection was a Proof restrike of a famous gold coin, the 1835 2-mohur coins of British India. The 2-mohur restrike, graded Proof 63 Restrike by Professional Coin Grading Service, realized £10,620 (about $16,599 U.S.), with the buyer’s fee. All prices shown here reflect the fee.

The Singh Collection realized £167,766 ($262,218 U.S.), and the Alan Harley Collection of Countermarked Latin American Coins, which totaled 194 lots, realized £39,512 ($61,757 U.S.).

All lots from the auction can be viewed for free at www.baldwin.co.uk/auction-71.

Of 1,090 lots offered in auction No. 71, 879 lots (a total of 80.6 percent) were sold.

The total for all three sales cumulatively reached £1,327,375 ($2,070,175 U.S.).

For more information, telephone Baldwin’s at (011) 44 20 7930 9808, email the firm at auctions@baldwin.co.uk or visit its website, www.baldwin.co.uk.

Some additional highlights:

India, Gupta, Samudragupta, circa A.D. 335 to 380 gold dinar, 8.3 grams, Asvamedha type, Friedberg 75 (Gold Coins of the World by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg), Very Fine, £24,780 ($38,731 U.S.).

India, Mughal empire, Jahangir, A.D. 1619 to 1620 silver zodiac rupee, “Gemini,” struck from gold mohur dies of the type identified as Krause-Mishler 180.6 (Standard Catalog of World Coins by Chester Krause and Clifford Mishler), About VF, £6,136 ($9,591 U.S.).

India, Mughal Empire, Nadir Shah Afshari, A.D. 1735 to 1747 silver rupee, Muhammadabad Banaras, “one of probably only three known from the Banaras mint,” “surface defect on the reverse,” VF, £6,136 ($9,591 U.S.).

East India Company, Bombay Presidency, 1834 VIP Proof set, Bombay Mint, silver quarter-, half-rupee and rupee, copper pie, copper quarter- and half-anna, “possibly struck to mark the first complete coinage in 1834 by the new Bombay Mint or in 1835 for the end of local Presidency coinage,” Lot 1489, Professional Coin Grading Service Proof 65 brown (copper half-anna), PCGS Proof 66 red-brown (copper pie and quarter-anna), PCGS Proof 67 (silver quarter-rupee and rupee), and PCGS Proof 67+ (silver half-rupee), £18,880 ($29,509 U.S.).

Republic of India, 1949 pattern set, created by Patrick Brindley, denominated pice, anna and 2 annas; quarter-rupee, half-rupee and rupee (set includes both reverse types each of the 2-anna and half-rupee coins), a proposal for an entirely new coinage for the new republic, “only four sets are recorded as having been struck,” Lot 1609, PCGS Proof 62 (1 rupee); PCGS Proof 63 (anna), PCGS Proof 64 (both half-rupee coins, quarter-rupee and Type I 2-anna coin), PCGS Proof 64 red-brown (pice), and PCGS Proof 65 (Type II, 2-anna coin), £61,360 ($95,906 U.S.)

India, Awadh, 1819 silver medal, coronation of Ghazi-ud-Din Haider, Lot 1617, Extremely Fine, £11,800 ($18,443 U.S.).

Poland, 1833 gold 25-zloty coin, Alexander I, Warsaw, F-110, Lot 2064, EF, £11,446 ($17,890 U.S.). ¦