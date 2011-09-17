Indian coins dominate Baldwin's Coinex sale

A Proof restrike of an 1835 gold 2-mohur coin from India highlights the Yashoda Singh Collection of Indian Coins, offered as part of Baldwin’s auction No. 71, Sept. 29 in conjunction with Coinex.

A collection of Indian coinage dominates Baldwin’s auction No. 71, the second of two official Coinex auctions.

The Sept. 29 auction features coins of the Indian, ancient and Islamic worlds.

The first section of the second auction comprises the Yashoda Singh Collection of Indian Coins, which was built over the course of 25 years by a collector with a true passion for the history of the coinage of India, according to Baldwin’s. When Singh began his collection, “there were no coin shows, auctions or dealers specialising in Indian coins,” according to the firm.

The Singh Collection is formed of historically significant and artistic coins from every period of Indian coinage, all of which have an emotional resonance with the current owner, according to Baldwin’s.

The collection pays particular attention to the coins from the mints of Patliputra (also known by other names in different periods — Patna or Azimabad or Hazrat Rasulpur), Rajgriha, Chunar, and Tirhut, all of which can be found in the state of Bihar or eastern Uttar Pradesh, the region in which Singh was born.

The collection, which was formed with an emotional reward in mind, will provide an economic reward for the collector, according to Singh. “I did not collect these coins specifically for profit but for my emotional satisfaction. It so happens that Indian coins are now sought by Indians and non-Indians from all over the world and prices have skyrocketed,” he said.

Leading the collection are two Proof restrikes of famous gold coins, the 1835 mohur and 2-mohur coins of British India.

The mohur restrike is graded Proof-like 65 Restrike by Numismatic Guaranty Corp, and has an estimate of £3,000 to £5,000 (about $4,741 to $7,902 U.S.).

The 2-mohur restrike, graded Proof 63 Restrike by Professional Coin Grading Service, has an estimate of £5,000 to £8,000 (about $7,902 to $12,644 U.S.)

Other major highlights of the rest of the sale (from other consignments) include three special sets.

The 1834 East India Company, Bombay Presidency, VIP Proof Set from the Bombay Mint comprises three silver and three copper coins. The coins in the set were possibly struck to mark the first complete coinage in 1834 by the new Bombay Mint or in 1835 for the end of local Presidency coinage. This lot is estimated at £25,000 to £50,000 (about $39,512 to $79,024 U.S.).

Another major highlight is the unique 1904 “VIP presentation Proof set” of Edward VII, in its official case. The set contains eight coins, is previously unrecorded and unique, according to the firm.

It has an estimate of £80,000 to £120,000 (about $126,438 to $189,658 U.S.).

The final highlight among the sets is a pattern set from 1949 for the newly formed Republic of India. Created by Patrick Brindley, the set of eight patterns was a proposal for an entirely new coinage for the new republic. One of four sets are recorded as being produced, and no coins were struck for circulation dated 1948 or 1949. The set for sale has an estimate of £100,000 to £150,000 (about $158,048 to $173,707 U.S.).

The Alan Harley Collection of Countermarked Latin American coins totals 194 lots and forms the next part of the auction, before it closes with a selection of coins from around the world.

All lots from the auction can be viewed for free at a special page on the firm’s website, www.baldwin.co.uk/auction-71.

For more information, telephone Baldwin’s at (011) 44 20 7930 9808, email the firm at auctions@baldwin.co.uk or visit its website, www.baldwin.co.uk. ¦