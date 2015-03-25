India to honor Nehru, first prime minister, with coin in 2015

Prime Minister Nehru was honored on coins in 1964 after his death and in 1980 for his birth anniversary. These are two of the five coins previously issued in India for Nehru.

Image courtesy of the United States Embassy in New Delhi, India.

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru receiving U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower at Parliament House, before the President addressed a joint session of Indian Parliament in 1959.

The Republic of India’s first prime minister will be honored with a circulating commemorative 5-rupee coin in 2015.

The 2014-dated coin marks the 125th birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

The Reserve Bank of India announced March 20 that it would release the coin into circulation “shortly.”

The copper-nickel coin is legal tender and will join several other designs in that denomination.

In addition, India will issue a .500 fine silver 125-rupee coin for collectors, according to an announcement in the Gazette of the Government of India, published by the Ministry of Finance, Department of Economic Affairs.

The new coins join several others honoring the man, issued throughout India’s modern history.

In 1964, two different 50-paise coins (with certain text in either English or Hindi) were issued along with a 1 rupee coin marking Nehru’s May 27, 1964, death.

In 1989, on his birth anniversary, India issued 1- and 5-rupee coins for the centennial.

The coins being issued in 2015 feature the Lion Pillar of Ashoka on the obverse, with a portrait of Nehru and the dual dates 1889-2014 on the reverse.

The circulating 5-rupee coin weighs 6 grams and measures 23 millimeters in diameter.

The 125-rupee coin weighs 35 grams and measures 44 millimeters in diameter.

