take a closer look at the glinty golden goodness of coins from a hoard in Germany!

today we learned that hoard was found at site of a 50-year-old tree, where a different tree was years ago.

It took archaeologists two weeks to recover 207 gold coins, adding them to the 10 found by the metal detectorist.

the earliest coin found in the hoard dates to 1831, from reign of France's Louis-Philippe I.

Images of the recovery of a gold coin hoard in Germany have now been released by the Lüneburg Museum.

Amateur archaeologist Florian Bautsch found 10 coins beneath and near a tree last October before alerting local archaeologists, who excavated the remaining 207 coins. The hoard had originally been deposited in the ground in two sacks. The only record of the sacks were the aluminum seals, which did not decompose.

The hoard was located by a tree that was no more than 50 years old, adjacent to a different tree likely toppled by wind damage some short time after the hoard was buried, according to an English translation of a press release from the museum.

Images provided show the recovery efforts and some of the coins up close.

