IAPN sponsors coin hobby job search site

A screenshot shows the new job portal hosted by CoinsWeekly and supported by the International Association of Professional Numismatists. The site aims to connect job seekers in academic and commercial numismatic ventures with potential employers.

The International Numismatic Council and the International Association of Professional Numismatists have launched an online portal geared toward helping young numismatists find a job.

The organizations chose the internet journal MuenzenWoche (the English version is CoinsWeekly), a weekly newsletter with the aim of being a bridge between academics and the numismatic market. The IAPN is sponsoring the new platform.

The job portal became active Nov. 5. Firms or agencies seeking applicants for numismatic-related jobs are invited to post advertisements, and individuals seeking work in the coin hobby or academic arena are welcome to post applications, as text, sent via email to CoinsWeekly.

The text can be written in any language, and each institution should specifically address potential employees in the preferred language that would be spoken at the workplace.

Users may also place offers and requests with box numbers, and CoinsWeekly will serve as a facilitator for such applications.

The International Numismatic Council and the International Association of Professional Numismatists hope that the new platform will be met with maximum international response and help as many young numismatists as possible find a position. The two groups are requesting that site users and potential employers support the platform by forwarding related job advertisements for posting on the site.

The idea was born at a round table held at the International Numismatic Congress in Taormina, initiated by former INC President Carmen Arnold-Biucchi and Arne Kirsch, President of the IAPN.

To find the job portal, visit the dedicated page at the CoinsWeekly website.