A pretty odd place for baseball coins to be issued
- Published: Mar 14, 2017, 7 AM
The Legends of Baseball coin set from Hutt River Province is the latest item to be showcased in our #CWShowAndTell video series.
Hutt River Province: ever heard of it?
Coin World senior editor Jeff Starck explains the history of the micronation and its coinage in this recent #CWShowAndTell video on our Facebook page.
Baseball fans will enjoy the particular set he’s showing off here.
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