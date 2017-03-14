World Coins
A pretty odd place for baseball coins to be issued
- Published: Mar 14, 2017, 7 AM
The Legends of Baseball coin set from Hutt River Province is the latest item to be showcased in our #CWShowAndTell video series.
Hutt River Province: ever heard of it?
Coin World senior editor Jeff Starck explains the history of the micronation and its coinage in this recent #CWShowAndTell video on our Facebook page.
Baseball fans will enjoy the particular set he’s showing off here.
