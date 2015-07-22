Hutt River Province among most prolific coin issuing micronations

A 2010 commemorative issue marking the 40th anniversary of Hutt River’s founding is apparently the most recent coin issue from Hutt River.

The many prolific coins from Hutt River Province include these issues from a 1992 series honoring American baseball pioneers. Alexander Cartwright and Abner Doubleday are part of the set.

Editor's note: this is the fourth part of a series by Jeff Starck exploring "coins" of unrecognized states. The feature appears in the August monthly issue of Coin World.

The Hutt River Province, if not the most prolific coin-issuing secessionist state in history, is among the top contenders.

The 75-square-kilometer area claimed for the nation is located some 290 miles north of Perth, in Australia.

Leonard George Casley formed the nation after seceding from the state of Western Australia and the Australian nation itself, because of a dispute over wheat quotas. Using what some saw as an arcane provision of constitutional law, Casley notified the government, and was soon prince of the province, population 12. His wife, Shirley, was princess consort.

The first coins for Hutt River appeared in 1976, a series of issues denominated 5-, 10-, 25- and 50-cents, with an outpouring of issues to follow.

During the Gulf War, Hutt River issued an abundant series of coins marking the machinery, methods and men of the war.

During the 1990s, a popular series from Hutt River showcased pioneers of American baseball. These include individuals like Alexander Cartwright and Abner Doubleday, names recognizable to any serious baseball historian.

