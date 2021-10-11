Hungary releases the hounds in ongoing series

Hungary’s Mint has issued the third design in its annual series celebrating various dog breeds indigenous to the Eastern European nation.

The Hungarian Mint on Oct. 4 released the Prooflike 2,000-forint coin dedicated to the Magyar agár, or Hungarian greyhound.

The first two coins, celebrating the vizsla (2019) and the komondor (2020), sold out within days, and the same is expected for this issue.

About the breed

The Magyar agár is a tough, fast, elegant sighthound with an endless supply of stamina. Though traditionally used for hunting, these dogs also make vigilant watchdogs and faithful companions.

The Magyar agár is an original hunting breed from Hungary. Experts believe the Magyars brought these dogs with them when they first settled the Carpathian Basin around the ninth century.

Though similar in appearance to the greyhound, these dogs are a bit longer and stouter. As for their racing skills, the Magyar agár has more endurance over longer distances, but it can’t accelerate quite as fast as the greyhound. Breeders crossed the two in the 19th and 20th centuries to add more endurance to the greyhound bloodline and rekindle dwindling stocks of Magyar agár after World War II.

The United Kennel Club recognized the breed in 2006.

Magyar agárs are friendly dogs that make wonderful pets for people with active lifestyles. Though they can be a bit reserved, these pups usually get along great with other dogs and kids. Their loyal, protective nature also makes them excellent watchdogs. The Magyar agár has a strong bone structure and well-developed muscles. The breed’s short coat is dense, coarse, and smooth.

Coin specifications

The copper-nickel-zinc coin weighs 16 grams and has a diameter of 34 millimeters. It has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces and retails for $19.95. Five or more coins are priced at $17.95 each. Shipping and handling in the United States are $5.75 per order.

To order, contact the Hungarian Mint’s North American Representative, the Coin & Currency Institute, at www.coin-currency.com.

