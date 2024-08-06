Hungary issues their first gold coin of 2024

Saint Kinga is the subject of Hungary’s first of two gold coins for 2024. The 100,000-forint coin, shown, also has an Uncirculated base metal companion, denominated 3,000 forint.

The Proof .986 fine gold 100,000-forint coin is dedicated to St. Kinga of Hungary, and is the latest coin in the Saints of the Arpad Dynasty coin series. An Uncirculated copper-nickel-zinc 3,000-forint coin with the same basic design was also released.

Her story

The coins mark the 800th anniversary of the birth of St. Kinga, patroness of salt miners. First child of Hungarian King Béla IV and Byzantine princess Maria Laskarina, she became wife to Bolesław V, High Duke of Poland and patron saint of Poland and Lithuania.

In 1241, she supported the struggle against the Mongol invasion. After the invasion, she opened a salt mine in Wieliczka near Kraków (Poland), usingminers from Hungary.

The most famous legend associated with Saint Kinga is the story of her engagement ring which was dropped into a salt mine in the Máramaros region and was later miraculously found by miners in the Wieliczka salt mine.

Design details

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Retry

The obverse shows Saint Kinga, based on a sculpture by Dávid Tóth, with a lily in her left hand. To her left is a ring with a set of vertical lines extending upwards to the edge of the coin and the stylized image of the entryway to a salt mine below.

Legends indicate her name and the years of her life.

The reverse has a view of the monastery in Ószandec encircled in an engagement ring, with the legend ÓSZANDEC below, surrounded by the pattern of salt crystals. The legend WIELICZKA is integrated into the salt crystal below, and at the bottom is the designer mark of E. Tamás Soltra.

The gold coin has a mintage limit of 2,000 pieces that retail for $725 each. The Uncirculated coin’s mintage is 5,000 pieces, which retail for $19.95 each.

Vermont residents must add 6% tax, and all orders are subject to a $6.50 shipping and handling charge.

To order, or learn more, visit the distributor website, www.coin-currency.com.

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