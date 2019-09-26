Hungary issues 2,000-forint coins celebrating dog breed

Hungary has issued a 2019 2,000-forint coin, celebrating the vizsla, a dog breed native to the nation.

The vizsla is a breed of dog native to Hungary. It’s also the subject of the first coin in a new series from the National Bank of Hungary and the Hungarian Mint.

The first written reference to the vizsla as a dog breed is said to have been recorded in the Illustrated Vienna Chronicle prepared on order of King Louis I of Hungary in the 14th century.

Today, the breed is more than just a Hungarian national symbol.

Vizslas are, as Animal Planet says, “treasured dogs both in the show ring and in the hunting field. This breed combines the best traits of pointers and hunters in a robust but lithe frame. While they are avid hunters, what Vizslas want most in the whole world is to be by your side as much as possible.”

The vizsla in Hungary has survived occupations, revolutions, and wars, and is thriving today.

The vizsla is the first subject in a new annual coin series, “Hungarian sheep and hunting dog breeds.”

The vizsla is featured on both sides of a legal tender 2019 2,000-forint coin, with a forward facing head of the dog on the obverse and a pair of the animals standing in water on the reverse.

The coin is made of copper, nickel and zinc, measures 34 millimeters in diameter, and weighs 16 grams. It is limited in issue to a maximum of 10,000 coins.

It is struck in Prooflike quality and will be available from the North American distributor, Coin & Currency Institute, for $18.95 including free shipping in the United States when it is released by the mint in Budapest at the end of September.

The coins are priced at $16.95 each for orders for five coins or more.

To order the coin, visit the distributor website.

