Hungary honors Transylvanian hound in series of dog coins

The Transylvanian hound is the 2023 subject of Hungary’s annual series of coins celebrating herding and hunting and dogs.

Hungary’s 2023 release in an annual series of commemorative coins celebrating dogs is now available for pre-sale.

The fifth coin in the Hungarian Herding and Hunting Breeds series, which began in 2019, depict the Transylvanian hound.

All about the breed

The breed originated in Hungary and Transylvania when that area was part of Hungary. (It is now in Romania.)

Mostly used for hunting, the breed is a strong, medium-sized scent hound, characterized by a black body, with tan and sometimes white markings on the muzzle, chest and extremities, and tan eyebrow spots.

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Once at the brink of extinction, the breed was rescued in the late 20th century.

There were once two varieties, the tall and the short, developed for different kinds of hunting in the Middle Ages. Only the tall variety survives today.

The long-legged variety of the Transylvanian hound is 22 to 26 inches tall and weighs from 66 to 77 pounds.

The coat is short, straight and close fitting. It is usually black and tan or black, tan, and white.

According to the distributor, the Coin & Currency Institute, the Transylvanian hound is usually obedient, good natured, tolerant of children and easy to train; as a pack hound, it is very friendly with other dogs. It is described as being reserved, slightly suspicious and introspective in character; when hunting it shows courage and a good sense of orientation.

Design, specifications

András Szilos designed the newest coin in the series, which shows the dog on its obverse.

The reverse depicts a pair of the honored breed hunting what appears to be a boar.

The Proof-like copper-nickel-zinc 3,000-forint coin weighs 16 grams and measures 34 millimeters in diameter.

It has a mintage limit of 20,000 pieces, to be released Oct. 4, 2023.

Offered for pre-sale at press time, it is priced at $19.95 each for quantities up to four, and $17.95 each for any quantity of five or more pieces.

To order or learn more, visit the distributor’s website, www.coin-currency.com.

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