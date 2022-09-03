Hungary continues dog coin series with fourth issue

The Hungarian Mint will release on Oct. 4 the fourth issue in the “Hungarian sheep and hunting dog breeds” coin series, with the latest issue dedicated to the Hungarian mudi.

The Proof-like copper-nickel-zinc 2,000-forint coin will be available from U.S.-based distributor Coin & Currency Institute.

The first three coins, celebrating the vizsla, the komondor, and the agar, rank among the mint’s most popular issues.

The mudi is a medium-sized herding breed from Hungary with a wavy coat, pointed ears, and coat colors that can include a unique merle pattern, according to the distributor, which provided information about the breed.

As a working breed, mudis are agile and intelligent and can serve as versatile farm dogs and loyal protectors of their families. They are courageous enough to herd the most stubborn livestock while standing guard over their homes without an overly aggressive nature. The mudi is considered a hard worker that still makes a gentle, loyal family companion.

More about the mudi

The mudi is an energetic dog that does best with active families or in homes that can provide a job for it to do. Thanks to its intelligent personality and eagerness to please its owners, the mudi is easily trainable and picks up on obedience lessons quickly. These dogs are also very affectionate with both adults and children. They have a friendly temperament with other animals when raised together.

The mudi dog has been around since the 19th century. It is believed that the mudi evolved from crosses of the puli, pumi, and German spitz.

Today, the breed remains very rare. There are a few thousand mudis worldwide, with the greatest numbers found in Hungary.

The coin weighs 16 grams and measures 34 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 20,000 pieces and is available for $19.95 each. In purchases of five or more coins, they are priced at $17.95 each. Postage costs are an additional $6 per order.

To order, visit the distributor website, www.coin-currency.com.

