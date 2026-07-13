Hungarian Mint issues two 2026 gold coins

The 50,000-forint regular thickness gold coin is struck with a Prooflike finish at the Mint in Budapest.

The Hungarian Mint in 2026 will be issuing two new gold coins based on their medieval predecessors struck during the reign of King Matthias I.

A base metal version in a copper-nickel-zinc alloy is also scheduled.

Matthias Corvinus was king of Hungary and Croatia from 1458 to 1490, as Matthias I. He is often given the epithet “the Just.”

According to the Coin & Currency Institute, the Hungarian Mint’s North American representative, the gold issues will be released in single-ducat weight and quadruple-ducat weight (piedfort) versions.

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The face value of the gold versions is 50,000 forints, while the copper-nickel-zinc alloy coin will have a face value of 5,000 forints.

Identical designs

The designs of the two gold coins and the copper-nickel-zinc alloy coin are identical and are based on the coin listed as Friedberg number 22 in the 10th edition of Gold Coins of the World by Arthur L. Friedberg and Ira S. Friedberg (based on the original work by Robert Friedberg).

The center of the obverse features a depiction of the reverse of the gold florin minted by King Matthias I, showing St. Ladislas standing holding an orb in one hand and a battle axe in the other.

The circular legend at the front top edge reads MAGYARORSZÁG (Hungary), while the denomination is at the bottom in a slightly raised semi-circular band.

The BP Mint mark of the Budapest Mint is on the left and the date 2026 on the right.

The 2026 design’s reverse shows the central theme of the original coin’s obverse, Madonna seated holding her child.

The circular legend at the top on the back reads I. MÁTYÁS ARANYFORINTJA” (Gold florin of Matthias I), with the dates of his reign — 1458 and 1490 — sharing the first two digits, and the mark of the coin’s designer Fanni Király at the left.

The bottom half has the legend MATHIAS REX (King Matthias) in two lines, and a part of the Hunyadi family’s coat of arms — a raven perched on a branch with a ring in its beak.

The edge of the 1-ducat gold and the copper-nickel-zinc alloy versions is smooth, while the piedfort gold version has the Latin expression PATRONA HVNGARIE (Patroness of Hungary) inscribed twice, separated by dots, using a font identical to that used on the garas coins which were also minted during the reign of King Matthias I.

Specifications

The coins of all three issues measure 20 millimeters in diameter. The gold coins have a Prooflike finish and are composed of the traditional standard of .986 fine gold.

The 1-ducat coin weighs 3.491 grams and has a mintage of 2,000 pieces, each priced at $675.

The 4-ducat piedfort coin weighs 13.964 grams and is limited to 500 coins, each priced at $2,685.00.

The Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel-zinc alloy 5,000-forint coin weighs 2.7 grams and has a mintage of 5,000 pieces, each priced at $23.95.

Maintaining stability

Hungarian minting achieved European standards under King Matthias I Corvinus, who put great emphasis on maintaining the stability of the gold florin.

Thanks to their high gold content, these became respected and desirable currency, not only in Hungary, but in neighboring countries as well, and their design was often imitated.

Currency reforms introduced by Matthias increased royal revenues and bolstered the economic and political strength of the Hungarian kingdom in the 15th century.

The 2026 issues continue a “Gold Florins of Medieval Hungary” series that began in 2012 with a coin based on the florin of Charles I, followed by ones representing the gold florins of Louis I in 2013, Mary in 2014, Sigismund in 2016, Albert in 2018, Vladislaus I in 2020, John Hunyadi in 2022 and Ladislaus V in 2024.

Placing orders

To order, or for more information on these and other coins of Hungary, contact the Hungarian Mint’s North American representative at P.O. Box 399, Williston, VT 05495; telephone toll-free 1-800-421-1866; fax 802-536-4787; or send email to mail@coin-currency.com, or click on the Hungarian flag at www.coin-currency.com for secure website ordering.

Add $6.75 to each order for shipping and handling in the U.S.A. Shipping to other countries will be based on actual cost. Vermont residents add 6% sales tax.

Those desiring to receive release information and photographs electronically on a regular basis can provide their email address.