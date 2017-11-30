Kossuth Square National Memorial in Budapest, located on one bank of the Danube and home to the massive Hungarian Parliament Building, is the focus of a new collector coin issued by the Hungarian Mint.

The 2,000-forint coin’s reverse shows a perspective view of the square, featuring the buildings of this national memorial site. The site’s logo is located at the bottom middle area, and the mark of the coin’s designer, Zoltán Tóth, is also included. The obverse contains a profile view of one of the sculpted lions “guarding” the Parliament’s main entrance with the national flag in the background.

Some ‘mule’ coins may not be mules at all Also this week, although its low price makes counterfeit sales less profitable, the American Eagle silver bullion coin's popularity makes it a target.

The coin, composed of 90 percent copper and 10 percent zinc, measures 37 millimeters in diameter, weighs 18.4 grams, has a reeded edge and bears a patinated finish, according to Hungary’s central bank’s website. The mintage is listed as 5,000 coins.

The new issue is the fourth coin in the collector coin series launched at the initiative of the National Heritage Institute in 2014, adding to the collection honoring Hungarian national memorials. The three previous coins in the series feature Somogyvár-Kupavár, Mohács and the New Public Cemetery in Rákoskeresztúr.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Kossuth Square is the site of large political rallies and demonstrations and symbolizes Hungarian statehood in the country's cultural and political discourse, due to its significance in the legislative process. The National Assembly declared it the only special-status national memorial, effective Jan. 1, 2012.