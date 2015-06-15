Hungarian Mint honors national park on 2015 commemorative coins

The Alpine longhorn beetle is the symbol of the Duna-Ipoly National Park.

The “Danube Bend” is a famous spot along the Danube River, so it is highlighted on the new coin.

Hungary’s 2015 issue in a National Parks of Hungary commemorative coin series showcases the Duna-Ipoly National Park and its symbol, the Alpine longhorn beetle.

One of Hungary’s newest collector coins could just bug collectors.

The design is available in either an Uncirculated copper-nickel 2,000-forint version or a Proof .925 fine silver 10,000-forint coin and celebrates the Duna-Ipoly National Park, showcasing its symbol, the Alpine longhorn beetle.

The 2015 coin continues the Hungarian Mint’s National Parks of Hungary series.

The obverse of the 2015 issue shows a section of the Danube River between Zebegény and Visegrád, with an Alpine longhorn beetle, the heraldic animal of the Duna-Ipoly National Park, at the right.

Numerous inscriptions with the face value, year of issue and Mint mark are included.

The reverse bears a representation of the view of the Danube bend between Zebegény and Visegrád, and a relief of the St. Mihály mountain.

The name of the park and the initials of designer István Kósa are part of the design.

Both versions measure the same dimensions, 26.4 millimeters tall and 39.6 millimeters wide.

The copper-nickel coin weighs 27 grams and the silver version weighs 31.46 grams.

Each version has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces.

The coin is distributed by the Coin & Currency Institute.

The Uncirculated version is $19.50 and the Proof coin is $64.50, with $5.75 postage and handling applied to each order.

Delivery of the coins is slated to begin at the end of July.

To learn more, or order the coin, visit the distributor website.

