Hummingbird flies across fields of new coin

The British Virgin Islands’ newest coin is a real hummer.

The Pobjoy Mint, in cooperation with the British Virgin Islands government, has issued a 2017 .990 fine green titanium $5 coin celebrating the hummingbird. In addition to the colorful coin, an Uncirculated 2017 copper-nickel dollar without color is also available.

Hummingbirds are a diverse family of 320 species and they can mostly be found throughout the Americas.

The green color of the titanium coin is intended to mimic the coloring of the green-throated carib, one of the hummingbird species commonly found in the British Virgin Islands. The reverse of the coin shows a hummingbird hovering and collecting nectar from a flower, surrounded by other flowers and foliage.

Due to the difficulty of striking titanium coins and because titanium reacts differently with every strike, each coin is technically different from all others. The lined effect present on titanium coins is also unique to this metal.

The obverse of the coin features an effigy of Queen Elizabeth II used exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

The titanium coin weighs 10 grams, measures 36.1 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 7,500 pieces. It retails for $59.

The copper-nickel dollar weighs 28.28 grams, measures 38.6 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 10,000 pieces. It retails for $16.95.

To order, visit the private mint's website.