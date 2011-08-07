RCNA convention attendees describe it as 'just a

Ashley Tétreault, of the Royal Canadian Mint, holds the limited-edition 1911-2011 Centennial Set. All 6,000 sets were sold as of July 22.

James Williston, left, of Calgary, Alberta, receives the Louise Graham Club of the Year Award, presented by RCNA First Vice President William Waychison, on behalf of the Calgary Numismatic Society.

Cake prepared for James E. Charlton’s 100th birthday was inspired by the soon-to-be-released Canadian $100 polymer note. The design was modified, with the portraits of Prime Minister Borden replaced by those of Charlton.

Royal Canadian Numismatic Association President Dan Gosling presents honorary president and numismatic legend James E. Charlton with the prop of the 2011 silver dollar that commemorates the centennial of the striking of the 1911 pattern dollar. The back of the prop was signed by numerous RCNA members who wished Charlton the best for his upcoming 100th birthday on July 26.

Royal Canadian Mint president and CEO Ian E. Bennett, and Royal Canadian Numismatic Association President Dan Gosling, right, reveal the RCM’s new silver dollar that commemorates the centennial of the striking of the 1911 pattern dollar.

The July 14 to 17 convention opened on Thursday with a one-day seminar on “Tokens, Canada’s Other Money.”

Paul Petch, president of the Ontario Numismatic Association, kicked off the lectures with his own on “Token Enthusiasm: The Colonial Coinages Authors.” Scott Douglas followed with “Merchant Tokens and Due Bills.” Paul Berry, chief curator of the National Currency Collection of the Bank of Canada, discussed the Wellington tokens in his presentation.

After lunch, 18-year-old Ermin Chow, of Edmonton, Alberta, presented James E. Charlton’s article titled “Wampum to Tokens, Beaver to Loons.” Token expert Harry James followed with a lecture on the tokens of Essex County (Ontario). Ron Greene, of Victoria, British Columbia, closed the day with his presentation on the tokens of Fernie, B.C. Attendance at the lectures ranged from 20 to 40, which made the seminar a huge success.

Thursday evening, the Royal Canadian Mint was host for a welcome reception at the Art Gallery of Windsor where the Mint’s president and chief executive officer, Ian E, Bennett, assisted by RCNA President Dan Gosling, launched a 2011 commemorative dollar to mark the centennial of the strike of the fabled 1911 pattern dollar.

The commemorative piece bears the same obverse (bust of King George V) and reverse with the slight exceptions that the spelled-out one in the denomination was replaced by a numeral 1, to meet the bilingual requirements of Canada, and that it bears the dual dates of 1911-2011. Mintage for this coin is limited to 15,000 pieces.

An accompanying set was also announced. The set includes the silver dollar as well as 50-, 25-, 10-, 5- and 1-cent coins that all bear the famous “godless” reverse of George V.

Two pieces are of particular note in this set: the silver 5-cent “fishscale” and the large cent in copper. These sets are limited to 6,000 pieces.

Prior to July 21, the dollar and the set were only available at the convention. As of July 22, the sets were sold out.

Following the launch, Bennett presented a plaque to Gosling, of Sherwood Park, Alta., that features one of the Proof silver dollars. Soon to be past-president Gosling reciprocated by presenting Bennett an RCNA Presidential Award for his support of the association during Gosling’s term.

Friday activities

Friday’s activities began with the RCNA Club Delegates Breakfast meeting. Gosling gave a talk titled “I know the way out.”

He listed things that work in various clubs and identified potential pitfalls.

William Waychison, of Timmins, Ontario, chairman of the RCNA Club Service Committee and incoming president, announced that the Best Local Club Newsletter Award had been won by the Edmonton Numismatic Society (Roger Grove, editor) and that the Best Regional or Specialized Club Newsletter Award had been won — once again — by the Société numismatique de Québec from Québec City (Renald Lefebvre, editor).

The bourse and displays opened to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The members of the Canadian Paper Money Society got together at noon for their annual meeting-luncheon and were entertained by Ron Greene, who spoke of some of his favorite chartered bank notes.

During Friday afternoon two special-interest groups met: the Canadian Errors & Varieties Numismatic Association and the Newfoundland Numismatics Enthusiasts. Both clubs were formed at the 2006 convention in Niagara Falls, Ontario. For the first time in RCNA history, a “Mini MPC Fest” was also held, during which guest speaker Fred Schwan, Port Clinton, Ohio, entertained the dozen or so attendees.

Saturday at the convention

Saturday was the busiest day, with the bourse and displays opening to the public at 10 a.m. The Canadian Numismatic Research Society and the Canadian Association of Wooden Money Collectors had their traditional breakfast meeting.

The RCNA general annual meeting, opening at 10:30 a.m., covered the expected business including reports from several committees, following which Geraldine Chimirri-Russel of Calgary, Alberta, announced the results of this year’s elections.

Centenarian and numismatic legend James E. Charlton, honorary president of the association, installed the new executive committee: William Waychison, president; Bret Evans, first vice president; and Bob Forbes, second vice president.

Also installed were area directors: Jeffrey Wilson, Newfoundland and Nova Scotia; Tim Henderson, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island; Régent St-Hilaire, Quebec Regions; Louis Chevrier, Quebec, Montréal; Serge Pelletier, Eastern Ontario; Henry Nienhuis, Central Ontario; Brent Mackie, Western Ontario; James Macleod, Manitoba and Nunavut; Vic Schoff, Saskatchewan; James Williston, Alberta and Northwest Territories; Al Tebworth, British Columbia and Yukon; Jeffrey Chapman, Eastern United States; Bill Kamb, Central United States; and Michael Turrini, Western United States.

Gosling bestowed several Presidential Awards to individuals who have contributed greatly to the association while working in the background: Judy Blackman of Kitchener, Ontario; William K. Cross of Toronto, Ontario; Marvin Kay of Toronto, Ontario; Brent Mackie of Kitchener, Ontario; Mike Marshall of Trenton, Ontario; Henry Nienhuis of Woodbridge, Ontario; Serge Pelletier of Ottawa, Ontario; Jules Ranch of Edmonton, Alberta; Barrie Renwick, of Calgary, Alberta; France Waychison of Timmins, Ontario; and Paul Winkler of St. Catharines, Ontario.

Exhibit competition

Following the general assembly, Head Judge Tim Henderson, of Florenceville, New Brunswick, announced the results of the exhibiting competition, after saying that this year’s crop of exhibits was the best he had seen in his more than 20 years as head judge. First-place winners by exhibit category were:

??Canadian Coins and Tokens — “Canadian 5-Cent 1951” by Henry Nienhuis.

??Canadian Paper Money — “Counterfeits and Countermeasures” by Robert J Graham.

??Canadian Medals — “Are Canadian Royalty Medals a Thing of the Past?” by Ron Cheek.

??Non-Canadian Coins and Tokens — “The Journey of the Apostle Paul in Coins” by James Zylstra.

??Non-Canadian Paper Money — “The Siege of Mafeking Banknote Types of 1900” by George S. Cuhaj.

??Non-Canadian Medals — “Liberty Dollars: Bona Fide or Bogus” by James Zylstra.

??Juniors (16 to 18 years old) — Second place — “1967 Canadian Centennial Circulation Issues” by Ermin Chow.

??Juvenile (Under 16 years old) — “Die Varieties of the 1899 Newfoundland 20-Cent Piece” by Daniel Anderson.

Honoring James E. Charlton

Honoring James E. Charlton, who would on July 26 celebrate his 100th birthday, was a highlight of the RCNA’s annual banquet Friday evening.

President Gosling took the opportunity to present several mementos to Charlton. One was the large prop used for the launch of the commemorative silver dollar that marks the centennial of the 1911 dollar. That prop had circulated all day and was signed on the back by well-wishers present at the convention. A cake made in the image of the new Canadian $100 polymer note (announced but not yet in circulation) was also presented to Charlton. The portraits of prime-minster Robert Borden were replaced on the cake by those Charlton. Spirited and in good health, Charlton thanked all present.

Awards presentations

The banquet concluded with a number of award presentations. The Jérôme H. Remick III Literary Award for the best article published in a local Canadian coin club newsletter went to Ron Cheek of Ottawa, Ontario, for his article “This 19th-century medal reveals a transatlantic story” published in July/August issue of Moneta, the journal of the Ottawa Coin Club.

The Guy Potter Literary Award for the best article published in the Canadian Numismatic Journal was awarded to Steve Woodland of Ottawa, Ontario, for his article “Building your library” published in the October issue of the journal.

The Louise Graham Club of the Year Award was bestowed on the Calgary Numismatic Society.

The Best of Show Award went to Robert Graham for his exhibit titled “Counterfeits and Countermeasures.”

The Jean Bullen Award for Best Canadian Decimal Display was presented to Henry Nienhuis for his “Canadian 5-Cent 1951” display, and the James Charlton Award for Best Junior/Juvenile Display was presented to Daniel Anderson for his “Die Varieties of the 1899 Newfoundland 20-Cent Piece” display.

Gosling announced two new recipients of the “Fellow” title: Margaret Clarke and her husband, Tom, of Windsor. This is the first time a couple has received the honor. The anointment as a Fellow is a service award given to individuals who “have performed a worthy service judged to be of a direct benefit to the association.” Recipients are authorized to use the post-nominal letters “FRCNA.”

The highest distinction presented by the RCNA, the Paul Fiocca Award, was presented to Dr. Marvin Kay, a past president of the association and the long-standing head of the Editorial Committee. Presented for “long term meritorious service or major contributions to the RCNA,” the Fiocca Award is named after the late Paul Fiocca who was not only publisher of Canadian Coin News and editor of the Canadian Numismatic Journal, but also a great supporter of Canadian numismatics.

The 2012 RCNA convention will be held in Calgary, Alberta, from July 19 to 22. It will be hosted by the Calgary Numismatic Society and chaired by James Willison.