Horse kilo gold coin tops modern China auction

A 2002 Year of the Horse kilogram gold 10,000-yuan coin, estimated at $400,000 to $500,000 in U.S. funds, highlights Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio’s April 3 auction of modern Chinese material.

A giant Chinese gold coin leads a Hong Kong auction of modern Chinese material.

The 2002 Chinese 10,000-yuan coin celebrating the Year of the Horse has a mintage of 15 pieces and is composed of a kilogram of gold. The coin has a scalloped shape and is accompanied by the case of issue and a certificate of authenticity.

The coin is graded by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. as Proof 69 Ultra Cameo. It has an estimate of $400,000 to $500,000 in U.S. funds.

The coin highlights 687 lots of modern (1979 to the present) Chinese material offered in one of three auctions in five sessions in Hong Kong from April 1 to 4. The other two auctions offer traditional Chinese coins and medals, and Chinese paper money.

A 19.5 percent buyer’s fee applies to all successful bids.

Some additional highlights:

China, 1982 Vault Protector 10-ounce gold coin, unlisted in Gold Coins of the World by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg, No. 63 from a mintage of 100 pieces, Lot 23046, NGC Proof 66 Ultra Cameo.

China, 1986 Panda 12-ounce gold 1,000-yuan coin, F-12, with original wood case of issue, Lot 23121, NGC Proof 68 Ultra Cameo.

China, 1989 Dragon and Phoenix silver 5-yuan pattern, Lot 23303, NGC Proof 68 Ultra Cameo.

China, 1990 Dragon and Phoenix gold 1,500-yuan coin, F-B90, double-sealed in original box and case with certificate of authenticity, Lot 23306, gem Brilliant Proof.

China, 1992 1-kilogram silver 200-yuan coin, Completion of Lunar series, mintage of 300 pieces, with certificate of authenticity, Lot 23384, NGC Proof 68 Ultra Cameo.

China, 1992 Inventions and Discoveries Proof set of five platinum 100-yuan coins, F-47, “mintage of only 100 pieces each,” with case of issue and certificate of authenticity, Lot 23386, each coin graded NGC Proof 69 Ultra Cameo.

China, 1993 Inventions and Discoveries Proof set of platinum 25-yuan coins, F-62, “mintage of only 100 pieces each,” with case of issue and certificate of authenticity, Lot 23414, each coin graded NGC Proof 69 Ultra Cameo.

China, 1994 Buddha Statue gold 500-yuan coin, F-101, mintage of 76 pieces, No. 26, Lot 23430, NGC Proof 65 Ultra Cameo.

China, 1996 Panda ringed bimetallic 500-yuan, silver ring and gold center, F-B50, mintage of 199 pieces, Lot 23477, gem Brilliant Proof. ¦