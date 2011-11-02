Hogge money tops bidding in world coin auction

An example of circa 1616 Hogge money from Bermuda realized £42,000 ($65,520 in U.S. funds) during Dix Noonan Webb’s Sept. 28 world coin auction, propelling the sale to £503,700 ($785,772 U.S.).

Dix Noonan Webb’s Sept. 28 world coin auction realized £503,700 ($785,772 in U.S. funds), including the 20 percent buyer’s fee.

Leading the offering of 560 lots of coins, many of which are from the Edward Roehrs Collection, was a piece of Hogge money from Bermuda. The undated (circa 1616) brass shilling from Sommer Islands Co., is an example of the first coinage struck for the English colonies in North America.

Like almost all known examples, the coin is somewhat worn and rare. In nearly Very Fine condition, it realized £42,000 ($65,520 U.S.), including the fee (all prices listed reflect the buyer’s fee).

The auction was the third of five auctions scheduled for the week of Coinex, what is billed as the United Kingdom’s largest annual coin show.

A total of 546 lots (or 97.7 percent) sold of 559 offered.

The complete catalog can be viewed online at the firm’s website, www.dnw.co.uk.

For additional information, telephone Dix Noonan Webb at (011) 44 20 7016 1700 or email it at auctions@dnw.co.uk.

Some additional highlights:

Cuba, 1989 gold 100-peso coin, 30th anniversary of the revolution, Krause-Mishler 449 (Standard Catalog of World Coins by Chester Krause and Clifford Mishler), “about as struck,” £2,400 ($3,744 U.S.).

Cuba, 1993 Proof gold 100-peso coin, Fidel Castro, 40th anniversary of the Moncada (a battle that sparked the Cuban Revolution), KM-537, one of “100 struck,” “as struck,” £3,480 ($5,429 U.S.).

Danish West Indies, 1904 copper 4-daler uniface trial strike pair, Christian IX, on thick planchets, “a few spots of verdigris, otherwise practically as struck with some original colour,” £6,240 ($9,734 U.S.).

Denmark, 1704 gold ducat, Frederick IV, Friedberg 244 (Gold Coins of the World by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg), 3.43 grams, Good Very Fine, £3,960 ($6,178 U.S.).

Denmark, 1710-BH gold half-ducat, Frederick IV, F-227, 1.72 grams, Extremely Fine, £3,960 ($6,178 U.S.).

Denmark, 1746 gold ducat, Frederick V, KM-555, F-253, 3.46 grams, EF or better, £13,200 ($20,592 U.S.).

Denmark, 1746 gold 2-ducat coin, Frederick V, KM-555, F-253, 6.94 grams, About EF, £26,400 ($41,184 U.S.).

Denmark, 1747 gold ducat, Frederick V, KM-564, F-266, 3.5 grams, Good EF, £7,440 ($11,606 U.S.).

Mexico, Veracruz, Ferdinand VII, 1812-HJ silver 8-real coin, Mexico City, countermarked J.M.L/V., KM-111, KM-262.10 for counterstamp, issued during siege of island of Yurria by Gen. Jose Maria Liceaga, host coin Good Fine, counterstamp VF or better, £1,056 ($1,647 U.S.). ¦