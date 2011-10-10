Historic Chinese items help Champion net $4 million

A rare 1921 No Motto gold dollar of the Chinese Republic led all bidding during an Aug. 26 to 28 auction in Hong Kong, realizing $118,000, including buyer’s fee.

A rare gold coin of the Chinese Republic led all bidding during an Aug. 26 to 28 auction in Hong Kong.

The 1921 No Motto gold dollar of Hsu Shi Chang, graded Mint State 61 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., realized $118,000, including the 18 percent buyer’s fee, during sale No. 15 for Champion Hong Kong Auctions, held at the Hyatt Regency Hong Kong in Kowloon. The auction realized $4,052,155.

The auction included paper money, coins and medals of all eras of Chinese history, as well as some world coin offerings and the J.C. Lee Collection of Chinese Copper Coins.

In total, 891 lots sold — 62 percent of the 1,435 offered; 21 lots were withdrawn before the sale.

A separate auction offering 186 lots of modern Chinese coins realized $5,170,382 in U.S. funds (see related article at www.coinworld.com/articles/chinese-rarity-third-to-cross-1-million-level/).

Combined, the two auctions totaled more than $9.2 million.

All prices listed here include the 18 percent buyer’s fee.

Some coin highlights:

China, Kwangtung Province, 1936 copper 1-cent pattern (with five sheep), Krause-Mishler Pn28 (as cataloged in Standard Catalog of World Coins by Chester Krause and Clifford Mishler), Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Mint State 62 brown, $59,000.

China, Szechuan Province, 1908 bronze 1-cash coin, NGC MS-63, $82,600.

China, Szechuan Province, 1912 brass 5-cash coin, NGC AU-50, $56,640.

China, Szechuan Province, 1930 brass 2-cent coin, NGC About Uncirculated 50, $70,800.

China, undated (1912) copper pattern 10-cash coin, Yuan Shih Kai, NGC MS-62 brown, $37,760.

China, 1906 silver 1-tael pattern, KM-Pn7, Kann 934 (Illustrated Catalog of Chinese Coins: Gold, Silver, Nickel & Aluminum by Eduard Kann), NGC MS-61, $70,800.

China, 1911 silver dollar, Lin-Ma 37 (Illustrated Catalog of Chinese Gold & Silver Coins by Lin Gwo Ming and Ma Tak Wo), gem Brilliant Uncirculated, $51,920.

China, Fengtien Province, 1903 silver Bao Feng dollar, LM-482, NGC MS-63, $88,500.

China, Fukien Province, undated (1901 to 1905) white copper 10-cash trial pattern, AU, $59,000.

China, Hupeh Province, 1904 silver 1-tael coin, small character, LM-180, NGC MS-64, $51,920.

China, Kirin Province, 1905 silver dollar, LM-557, NGC MS-63, $49,560.

China, Kweichow Province, 1949 Bamboo silver dollar, LM-612, NGC EF Details,

$35,400.

China, Sinkiang Province, 1907 silver 1-tael coin, LM-742, Professional Coin Grading Service Very Fine 25, $37,760.

China, Republic, 1914 silver dollar, Yuan Shi Kai, plumed hat, LM-858, NGC MS-66, $44,840.

China, Republic, undated (1916) Flying Dragon gold dollar, Yuan Shi Kai, plumed hat, LM-1114, NGC MS-62, $49,560.

China, Republic, 1912 Dragon on Reverse silver dollar, Li Yuan Hung, LM-905, NGC MS-62, $28,320. ¦