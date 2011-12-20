Heritage to auction John W. Adams Collection of French

A 1758 Louisbourg Taken gold medal from the John W. Adams Collection of French and Indian War Medals will be offered by Heritage Auction Galleries at the FUN convention in Orlando during the first week of January.

The John W. Adams Collection of French and Indian War Medals will be offered by Heritage Auction Galleries during its Jan. 3 to 8 auctions held in conjunction with the Florida United Numismatists convention in Orlando.

Heritage calls the Adams Collection “one of the finest and most complete cabinets of this specialty ever completed.”

The collection includes three rare gold medals — the 1758 Louisbourg Taken medal (Betts 410, American Colonial History Illustrated by Contemporary Medals by C. Wyllys Betts), the 1759 Quebec Taken medal (Betts 421) and the 1759 Victories of 1758 medal (Betts 416). A variety of silver and bronze medals will also be offered at auction.

For more information, visit Heritage’s listing for this auction at www.HA.com/1166 to view the catalog or telephone Heritage at 800-872-6467. ¦