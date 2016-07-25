3 dollar equivalents to look out for in ANA auction

A circa 1650 silver Swiss city taler of Basel features a hen and her chicks. The piece is one of many highlights from the Redwood Collection of Swiss coins

Sede Vacante coins aren’t just for when there is no pope. Eichstätt in modern-day Bavaria issued this Sede Vacante silver 2-taler coin in 1790 when the bishopric was without a bishop.

One of the finest known examples of the first Pillar dollar of Mexico City highlights the third part of the Rudman Collection of Mexican coins.

World coin auctions scheduled for the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money are slated to offer a literal world of options.

But three specialized collections offered during Heritage Auctions’ Platinum Night auction on Aug. 11 offer dollar-sized highlights across many price points.

Here are three lots of “dollar” coins worth considering.

Lot 1: Rudman Collection 'Pillar dollar'

The Heritage Platinum Night auction features the third part of the Rudman Collection of Mexican Coins, the chief highlight of which is one of the finest known examples of the first “Pillar dollar.”

The 1732-Mo-F silver 8-real coin of Philip V was struck at the Mexico City Mint and is graded Mint State 63 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp.

The iconic Pillar dollar or “piece of eight” was struck from 1732 to 1772. The design features two globes, representing the Old and New worlds, between pillars, under a crown. The Spanish arms and denomination are found on the reverse.

It’s collected as a world crown (a large silver coin), coins popularly branded in the mid-20th century as “silver dollars of the world.” Crowns get their name from the British denomination of a crown, which equaled 5 shillings.

Pillar dollars may have been made outside the United States, but they were accepted as legal tender in the United States until 1857.

The example offered in the Heritage auction is the second finest certified by NGC, according to the auction house. Mint State examples of this earliest Pillar dollar are tough and command premiums when found.

This example exhibits slight planchet bulging (which is similar to bulging found on the example in the Millennia Collection, sold in 2008 by Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles.

Heritage said this example features “full mint bloom and handsome old patina over appealing surfaces showing only trivial handling evidence, in line with the assigned grade,” and estimates it at $100,000 to $150,000.

Lot 2: Sede Vacante taler

Another specialty collection offered by Heritage during the world coin auction is the Cape Coral Collection of Multiple Talers.

Talers are heavy, broad silver coins from Europe. They originated with Count Sigismund in Tyrol in the 1420s and the concept of talers soon spread; coins made by the operators of the Joachimstal mine in Bohemia during the 1520s came to be called Joachimstalers for the source of the silver.

The collection features a wide array of historically intriguing designs, including a Sede Vacante issue for Eichstätt (a town in the modern day federal state of Bavaria, Germany).

When thinking of the Sede Vacante coins, or those issued during a “vacant seat,” most collectors might think of the Vatican. However, the bishopric issued this 2-taler coin sometime from June 23 and Sept. 21 in 1790, while the seat of bishop was empty.

Struck at the Nürnberg Mint, this piece was engraved by Johann Peter Werner.

The obverse draws the eye to the vacant seat of the former bishop, watched over by saints Willibald and Walpurga, patrons of Eichstätt, with the instantly recognizable reverse featuring an oak before the local landscape, its branches bearing shields with the names of the canons of the cathedral chapter responsible for the governance of the diocese until the appointment of a new bishop.

The coin was issued during the last Sede Vacante prior the secularization of the bishopric in 1802.

Graded MS-63 by NGC, the coin has an estimate of $3,000 to $4,000.

Lot 3: A can’t miss Swiss coin

The first part of the Redwood Collection of Swiss Coins is the third specialty collection that Heritage is bringing to auction during the ANA show.

A circa 1650 medallic city view Hen taler of Basel is a charming highlight of this collection.

The taler shows a mother hen with chicks on one side and a city view of Basel of the other.

The cataloger calls it “one of the most visually mesmerizing items in the entire Redwood Collection.”

Besides its attractive design, the taler is graded MS-63 by NGC, a rarely encountered condition, according to the auction house.

The taler has an estimate of $2,000 to $3,000.

