Heritage Auctions to host Latin American Coinage programs

In partnership with the American Numismatic Society, Heritage Auctions is sponsoring and hosting the Heritage Lecture Series on Latin American Coinage, Thursday, Sept. 20, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The program will take place at Heritage Auctions, 3500 Maple Ave., 17th Floor Dallas, TX 75219-3941.

Two lectures are scheduled.

First is “Caribbean Cut and Countermarked Coins of the Napoleonic Wars in the ANS Cabinet,” presented by Robert W. Hoge, ANS curator of North American Coins and Currency.

This will be followed by “The Napoleonic Invasion of the Iberian Peninsula and its Impact in South American Numismatics,” presented by Cristiano Bierrenbach, executive vice president of International Numismatics for Heritage.

To register for this event, email Heritage at RSVP@ha.com or contact the firm by telephone at 800-872-6467, Ext. 1050.

For further information on this lecture series and the speakers, visit the webpage www.numismatics.org/NewsEvents/HeritageLatinAm. ¦