Heritage Auctions expansion continues with office in Netherlands

Press release from Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions has announced that it has joined forces with the Dutch auction house MPO Auctions to form Heritage Auctions Europe, based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, officially operating and offering full service in numismatics and across all 40 Heritage auction categories as of Aug. 1, 2015.

The Amsterdam expansion joins Heritage’s recently announced Hong Kong expansion.

“Heritage is a growing global brand,” said Cristiano Bierrenbach, Vice President of Heritage Auctions. “We’re all excited by the opportunities this office represents. Based just outside of Amsterdam, a convenient central location in Europe, Heritage is now even better suited to serve our European clients who will now have direct access to Heritage’s global audience of bidders.”

MPO Auctions made its reputation primarily as a coin company, also dealing in stamps and occasionally other collectibles. The new venue will be run by current MPO heads Jacco Scheper and Huib Pelzer, both experienced and well-known numismatists with more than two decades each of experience.

“We’re excited to continue providing excellent results and service for our European clients,” said Scheper, “and even more excited we can offer them the potential to reach Heritage’s extensive clientele across all 40 categories.”

“We want to make sure that all MPO’s clients are aware that they’ll continue working with the same staff as before,” said Bierrenbach, “they’ll now just be part of Heritage Auctions Europe, and will get all the benefits that come with a company as large and capable as Heritage coupled with the care and attention that they have traditionally gotten at MPO when it was a smaller firm. Customer service has always been at the heart of the Heritage model. Nothing at all will change on that front.”

For more information, email Cristiano Bierrenbach.