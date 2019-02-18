Here comes the sun, on a silver $5 coin of Australia

The Royal Australian Mint’s newest coin showcases the sun in a concave/convex design with color.

In a year when a lot of coins will focus on the moon (and the 50th anniversary of man’s first steps on the lunar surface), the Royal Australian Mint instead turns its attention to another celestial body, the sun.

The RAM has issued the 2019 Australia silver $5 Domed Earth and Beyond: The Sun coin.

The coin is the final issue in a series of three, following on from the two previous domed coins in the series, which depicted the Earth and its Moon as seen from space. This new release celebrates the Sun — the heart of our solar system and the energy provider to most life on Earth.

The obverse is concave and the reverse is convex.

The concave/convex shape of the Earth and Beyond coins adds depth and accuracy to the design. The Earth and Beyond series is the first to which the Royal Australian Mint has applied color on the coins’ convex surface.

That reverse surface features a dome-shaped, detailed image of the sun. 2019 THE EARTH AND BEYOND — THE SUN is engraved along the bottom border, incorporating both the series’ name and the specific issue. The denomination is engraved along the top border.

Paths of three planets of the solar system circle the sun, including Earth with its moon.

The obverse of the 1-ounce .999 fine silver coin features Queen Elizabeth II’s effigy designed by Ian Rank-Broadley in the center along with the country, metal content and type.

All eight recognized planets of the solar system are depicted in various orbits around the central device. This element was designed by Royal Australian Mint artist Aaron Baggio.

The coin is displayed in a presentation case with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

The coin has a maximum mintage of 5,000 pieces and retails for $125 Australian.

American Precious Metals Exchange offers the coin for $109.99 U.S. To order, visit the firm’s website. Delivery is not expected to begin until March 5, according to the distributor.

