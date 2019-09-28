Hawksbill is newest turtle coin in the British Indian Ocean Territory series
- Published: Sep 28, 2019, 12 PM
The second issue in a series of five coins celebrating turtles that call the British Indian Ocean Territory home is now available.
The British Indian Ocean Territory plays an important role in this part of a sea turtle’s life, as the territory provides a foraging ground for turtles.
Because of this connection, the Pobjoy Mint recently launched a series of colorful copper-nickel 50-penny coins celebrating various turtles. The second release in the Turtles series features the hawksbill.
The hawksbill sea turtle gets its name from its narrow, elongated head that tapers sharply to a v-shaped lower jaw with a break shaped overbite. It is one of the smallest species of marine turtles, measuring 75 to 90 centimeters (29.5 to 35.4 inches) in length and weighing around 70 kilograms (154 pounds).
Indian Ocean hawksbill turtles tend to be smaller than those living in the Pacific and the Atlantic oceans. Diego Garcia in the British Indian Ocean Territory plays host to a 1,000 nesting females each year, trying to protect this critically endangered species.
The design on the coin features a sleepy-looking, colorful turtle swimming in the ocean.
The obverse of the coin features the Pobjoy Mint’s exclusive effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.
A special album, sold separately, is designed to house all five coins.
The coin measures 27.3 millimeters in diameter and weighs 8 grams.
It has a mintage limit of 3,750 pieces and retails for $14.95.
To order, visit the Pobjoy Mint website.
