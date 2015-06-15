World Coins
Happy 800th birthday, Magna Carta: Something Social
- Published: Jun 15, 2015, 6 AM
#Coins as they were 800 years ago, when #MagnaCarta was sealed. These are King John silver pennies #MagnaCarta800 pic.twitter.com/0C94KXchMZ— The Royal Mint (@RoyalMintUK) June 15, 2015
