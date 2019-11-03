Gruffalo 50-penny coin celebrates book characters

The second 50-penny coin from the Royal Mint celebrating the children’s book The Gruffalo has now been released.

The second 50-penny coin of 2019 marking the book’s 20th anniversary shines the spotlight on Mouse and Gruffalo’s first meeting.

The Royal Mint called the Gruffalo “one of the world’s favourite literary monsters.”

The famous story of brains over brawn, written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler, was first published 20 years ago.

Since then, it has become a firm bedtime favorite having sold 14.5 million copies worldwide, with the tale and stunning illustrations proving to children globally that monsters needn’t always be frightening.

The Gruffalo and Mouse commemorative 50-penny coin, released in partnership with Magic Light Pictures, captures the distinctive beast and Mouse meeting in the woods. Magic Light Pictures is credited with providing the reverse design.

The Jody Clark effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse of the coin.

Three versions available

Three versions of the coin are available.

A Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel version is the most affordable option. The BU coin has an unlimited mintage, is presented in a colorful holder, and retails for £10.

The Proof .925 fine silver version features an application of full color to highlight the Gruffalo monster and the bravery of Mouse in vibrant detail. The silver coin is limited to a mintage of 25,000 pieces, each packaged in an acrylic case with an illustrated booklet, retailing for £65.

The third version of the Gruffalo and Mouse coin design is struck in Proof .9167 fine “red” gold. The gold coin is limited to 600 pieces, each retailing for £980.

All three coins measure 27.3 millimeters in diameter. Both the copper-nickel and the silver version weigh 8 grams, and the gold version weighs 15.5 grams.

These coins will not be entering general circulation, so buying the collector versions at premium prices is the only way to own this special design.

Creator, artist weigh in

According to a press release from the Royal Mint, Gruffalo creator Julia Donaldson said, “The launch of the first Gruffalo coins in February was a great 20th Birthday present for him, and the issue of a second collectable 50p coin in the same year feels like the icing on his birthday cake.”

Designer Axel Scheffler said, “Having never imagined that the Gruffalo would appear on a coin, it is great that we have two coins in the 20th year of the book. A love of the story unites children across the world and I hope that they will be able to cherish these stories for a long time.”

The Gruffalo joins the ranks of other celebrated popular children’s characters that have appeared on coins in recent times including Beatrix Potter characters, and Paddington, the friendly bear, as well as a Christmas favorite, The Snowman.

To order, visit the Royal Mint website.

