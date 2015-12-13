Grove Minting Company launches 2016 medal

Item loaned by Grove Minting Company for photography by Ray Wilder.

A 2016 Proof silver medal celebrates the anniversary of a special Saint George and the Dragon silver half-taler coin design from the German state of Friedberg.

The Grove Minting Company commemorates the 250th anniversary of the 1766 silver half-taler from the German state of Friedberg.

The historic coin offers an uncommon interpretation of the legend of Saint George slaying the dragon. Many depictions of Saint George place him atop horseback slaying the dragon, but the facing-forward portrait of Saint George standing atop the dragon as seen on the Friedberg half-taler is unique to this original design.

The town of Friedberg rests atop a basalt plateau overlooking the Usa River, and has been populated since Roman times.

According to Jared Grove of Grove Minting Company, he acquired “an exceedingly scarce Mint State” example of the rare 1766 coin.

The reverse of the historic issue bears the coat of arms of Friedberg.

Grove replicates the obverse, with a modern interpretation, on the Proof 1-ounce, .999 fine silver medals. The reverse carries the Grove Minting double-headed eagle design with 1766 and Roman numerals indicating the 2016 issue date.

The medals are limited to a mintage of 250 pieces, each offered in an Air-Tite capsule.

The medals retail for $65 each and are sold through a dedicated page at Grove's website.