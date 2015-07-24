Ground-breaking kicks off construction at Schuler Innovation Tower

From left to right, Schuler’s Chief Technology Officer Joachim Beyer and Chief Operating Officer Dr. Peter Jost, Göppingen’s Senior Planning Officer Helmut Renftle, Schuler’s Supervisory Board Chairman and ANDRITZ Chief Executive Officer Dr. Wolfgang Leitner, Schuler’s Chief Executive Officer Stefan Klebert, Göppingen’s mayor Guido Till and Schuler’s Chief Financial Officer Norbert Broger at the ground-breaking ceremony. The image is courtesy of the Schuler Group.

The 12 story-high Schuler Innovation Tower will provide space for 750 employees. The image is courtesy of the Schuler Group.

Press release from the Schuler Group:

A symbolic breaking of ground July 14 opened construction of the Schuler Innovation Tower at its base in Göppingen, Germany.

The 12-story-tall engineering and technology center will provide space for 750 employees. With a total cost of more than €40 million, it is the biggest single investment in the company’s history.

Schuler is one of the largest producers of coinage presses in the industry, with their presses found in mints around the world.

“This is a commitment to the high-tech business location Germany,” stated CEO Stefan Klebert. “The name Schuler Innovation Tower reflects our determination to always be at the cutting edge of technology. In order to maintain this leading position, we need to provide our staff with the best-possible working conditions and high-quality workplaces which create a pleasant environment and space for new ideas.”

“With a height of more than 50 meters [164 feet], the Schuler Innovation Tower will dominate Göppingen’s skyline as one of our tallest buildings,” said the town’s mayor, Guido Till. “We all look forward to enjoying the building’s modern and dynamic architecture. However, Schuler is also making an important statement about Göppingen as a business location and playing a major role in strengthening it.”

The new building will also house the Schuler company restaurant and the top floor will be used for meetings, with several conference rooms.

The office concept has been designed and implemented in accordance with the latest findings on workflow organization. Construction work on the Schuler Innovation Tower is due to be completed by spring of 2017 with the first employees due to move in during summer of 2017.

About the Schuler Group

Schuler is the technological and global market leader in forming equipment. The company offers cutting edge presses, automation, dies, process know-how and services for the entire metal forming industry and lightweight vehicle construction.

Schuler is the market leader in coin minting presses and supplies systems solutions for the aerospace, railway and large pipe industries.

In fiscal year 2014, Schuler posted sales of €1.18 billion.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Images of gold coin hoard discovered in Germany released by museum

Collecting gold dollars: Q. David Bowers

United States Mint releases approved designs for 2016 America the Beautiful quarter dollars

Metal detectorist discovers Nazi-era gold coin hoard

Household ordering limit set at 50 for American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!