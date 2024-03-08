Grizzly launches Canada’s Wildlife Reflections $20 series

The Royal Canadian Mint on March 5 released the first coin in its new Wildlife Reflections series, the inaugural issue honoring the grizzly bear.

The Proof .9999 fine silver $20 coin series celebrates Canada’s natural beauty through colorful, texturally enhanced depictions of Canadian fauna.

Few mammals are as closely associated with the forested regions of western and northern Canada as the grizzly bear, a true icon of these wild spaces. Ursus arctos is Canada’s largest land-based carnivore, and while its strength is indisputable, this coin’s reverse (by artst Claude Thivierge) showcases a quiet moment at sunrise, presenting the mighty grizzly and its salmon prey as a reflection of the ecosystems they inhabit, in full color.

The Susanna Blunt effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, with the 1952 2022 endpoint dates of her reign, appears on the obverse.

Specifications, program details

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

The Wildlife Reflections, Grizzly Bear coin weighs 31.39 grams and measures 38 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 7,500 pieces and retails for $119.95 Canadian.

Wildlife Reflections coins are available for individual purchase or with a subscription that guarantees a complete series.

The second issue in the program, depicting a cougar, will launch June 25, and the third and final issue, due for release Nov. 5, honors the moose.

To order, or learn move, visit the RCM website, www.mint.ca.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.