Green Sea Turtle coin in Endangered & Extinct series available

A new limited mintage gold coin from Downies continues the Endangered & Extinct series by honoring the green sea turtle.

The fourth gold coin in Australian firm Downies’ Endangered & Extinct program is now available. The Proof .9999 fine gold $100 coin for Niue featuring the green sea turtle was issued May 1.

The annual issue follows coins for the Tasmanian tiger, wedge-tailed eagle and Tasmanian devil, in the series honoring vanishing and vanished animals. Previous issues have all sold out.

The new gold coin weighs 1 ounce, measures 38.61 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 150 pieces. The coins were struck by Swiss precious metals firm PAMP (Produits Artistiques Métaux Précieux) and feature individual numbering on the edge of the coin.

The Raphael Maklouf effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse. The reverse shows the turtle swimming in its colorful habitat.

The Green Sea Turtle coin has an issue price of $2,795 (U.S. and Australian).

To order, telephone the firm toll free to 877-897-7696 or visit Downies online at www.downies.com.