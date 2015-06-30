Greek debt crisis leads to gold-buying spike: Coin World Buzz
- Published: Jun 30, 2015, 7 AM
1. Greeks buying gold
The Greek debt crisis has led to a major increase in the Royal Mint's sale of gold Sovereign bullion coins to Greek customers, according to The Wall Street Journal's MoneyBeat blog.
The Journal quoted a Royal Mint statement that declared gold demand from customers in Greece was twice the expected demand in June.
"Gold is traditionally considered a safe-haven asset and demand tends to spike in times of heightened risk," the post reads.
2. Canadian meltdown
"One-third of all Canadian 1912, 1913, and 1914 gold coins have now officially been melted.
"More than 215,000 $5 and $10 coins were melted during a 10-day period early in June, according to sources in Canada."
3. Market Analysis
"Franklin half dollars are popular with collectors in Proof because the spare design just looks good as a Proof, with deeply mirrored fields and — sometimes — frosty devices."
The first post of this week's Market Analysis focuses on a 1950 example.
4. D-Day coins
"In 1993, the U.S. Mint honored World War II with three commemorative coins, including a silver dollar emblematic of D-Day, when some 176,000 Allied soldiers stormed the beaches of northern France."
5. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 11:35 p.m. ET Tuesday:
6. Hot topics
Check out the three most-read stories of the last seven days:
- 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief gold coin to be 1-ounce, $100 face value issue
- Policy by eBay exempts some numismatic items from Confederate flag ban
- U.S. Mint ready to shine with American Liberty gold $100 coin: Monday Morning Brief
7. Something social
