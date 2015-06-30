Greek debt crisis leads to gold-buying spike: Coin World Buzz

Gold sovereign bullion coins emerge from a press at the Royal Mint.

1. Greeks buying gold

The Greek debt crisis has led to a major increase in the Royal Mint's sale of gold Sovereign bullion coins to Greek customers, according to The Wall Street Journal's MoneyBeat blog.

The Journal quoted a Royal Mint statement that declared gold demand from customers in Greece was twice the expected demand in June.

"Gold is traditionally considered a safe-haven asset and demand tends to spike in times of heightened risk," the post reads.

2. Canadian meltdown

"One-third of all Canadian 1912, 1913, and 1914 gold coins have now officially been melted.

"More than 215,000 $5 and $10 coins were melted during a 10-day period early in June, according to sources in Canada."

3. Market Analysis

"Franklin half dollars are popular with collectors in Proof because the spare design just looks good as a Proof, with deeply mirrored fields and — sometimes — frosty devices."

The first post of this week's Market Analysis focuses on a 1950 example.

4. D-Day coins

"In 1993, the U.S. Mint honored World War II with three commemorative coins, including a silver dollar emblematic of D-Day, when some 176,000 Allied soldiers stormed the beaches of northern France."

5. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 11:35 p.m. ET Tuesday:

