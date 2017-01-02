Greece celebrates musician on circulating €2 coin

Coin image courtesy of the Official Journal of the European Union.

Greece has issued a circulating commemorative €2 coin honoring the life and legacy of composer Dimitri Mitropoulos.

On Dec. 16 the Bank of Greece launched its second circulating commemorative €2 coin of 2016, this example marking the 120th birth anniversary of Dimitri Mitropoulos, a Greek conductor, pianist, and composer active in the 20th century.

The obverse of the coin features the portrait of Mitropoulos against the background of musical notes. Inscribed along the inner edge at left is Greek wording translating to “120 years of the birth of Dimitri Mitropoulos” and “Hellenic Republic.” At upper left appears the year of issue, 2016, and a palmette (the Mint mark of the Greek Mint). Visible at lower right is the monogram of the artist, George Stamatopoulos.

The reverse carries the common European map design.

The 12 stars of the European flag appear on both sides of the €2 coin.

In total, 750,000 coins were released.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations have issued the maximum number of designs.

Joint euro programs, like the 2015 coins honoring the 30th anniversary of the flag of the European Union, do not count toward this limit.

All €2 coins are legal tender throughout the eurozone.