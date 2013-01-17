GreatCollections to auction U.S. gold collection from

From the Amadeus Collection, the 52 gold coins struck at the Charlotte Mint from 1838 to 1861 and housed in this custom-made holder will be offered individually by Great Collections.

An 1876 Indian Head gold $3 pattern, Judd 1476, believed unique, is graded and encapsulated Mint State 61 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. The coin will be offered by GreatCollections.

The 1858 Coronet gold $10 eagle to be offered as part of the Amadeus Collection is certified About Uncirculated 58 by Professional Coin Grading Service.

The Amadeus Collection, containing more than 1,000 pre-1933 U.S. gold coins, will be offered without reserves in a series of online auctions by GreatCollections LLC beginning Jan. 26.

GreatCollections President Ian Russell said Dec. 31 that the collection, assembled by a European collector in the 1970s, will be dispersed in online auctions through the end of March.

Also to be offered is an extensive collection (from a different consignor) of 300 to 400 Mexican gold coins that will be sold in auctions scheduled for April.

Russell said the Amadeus Collection has been residing in a European bank vault for the past 35 years.

“The collection contains all aspects of pre-1933 U.S. gold, from rarities like the $3 pattern Judd-1476, two classic 1907 High Reliefs [Saint-Gaudens $20 double eagles], early $5 pieces, early $10 pieces and vast quantities of $2.50, $5, $10 and $20 pieces from the 1870s through 1920s.”

The gold $3 pattern, Judd 1476 (United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers) is believed unique, according to Russell. The pattern last appeared at a public auction in 1976.

The Amadeus Collection also includes a complete collection of 52 gold coins struck at the Charlotte Mint in North Carolina from 1838 through 1861, depending on denomination. The coins were housed in a single, custom-made acrylic plastic display holder.

According to Russell, the owner of the Amadeus Collection purchased the Charlotte Mint set intact in 1979, prior to the introduction of third-party grading with encapsulation.

“Since nothing was added to the Amadeus Collection since 1979, all coins were consigned uncertified,” Russell said.

The coins in the collection are being graded, or have been graded, by either Professional Coin Grading Service or Numismatic Guaranty Corp.

To register to bid, view highlights or find out more information about the Amadeus Collection, visit www.greatcollections.com or telephone the firm at 800-442-6467. ¦